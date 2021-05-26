CHS Band

The Chequamegon High School Band performed May 16 at the high school gymnasium for its one-and-only performance of the year.

 Chad Christopher Palzkill

For the first time in over a year, the Park Falls community heard music from the Chequamegon High School Band. These band students, under the direction of Kristen Kirch, worked avidly to put on a performance this year and were finally given the opportunity to do so with the “Spring Pops” concert. The traditionally annual concert was held on May 16 at the Chequamegon High gymnasium. The Chequamegon Band typically performs for the community about 30 to 35 times a year, but the “Spring Pops” concert was one of the only performances for the 2020-2021 school year — making the music that much sweeter for those who attended in-person and virtually.

The Jazz Band was up first, performing some famous jazz pieces, including “Watermelon Man” by Herbie Hancock, as well as “Blue Monk” by Thelonious Monk. “Watermelon Man” featured two solos with Nina Kelto playing the saxophone and Michelle Rodriguez on the drum set. Many upperclassmen solos were featured on the piece “Blue Monk” including Lainie Heizler (saxophone), Jovinelle Miguel (clarinet), Alexis Podrez (trumpet), Abby Herbst (trumpet), Ali Smith (clarinet), Jasmine Schmidt (euphonium), Mitchell Hecimovich (trumpet), and Ian Oswald (trombone).

