Fifty-two Chequamegon High School students attended the Wisconsin Future Business Leaders of America Region 1 Leadership Conference at Unity High School on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Forty-five students from Chequamegon will be attending the state meet March 30-31 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Advancing from regionals are 12 groups and individuals receiving first place, eight groups and individuals receiving second place, and five groups and individuals receiving third place at the regional level for their events.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments