Charles D. Olson, 79, of Phillips, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Stoney River in Marshfield. He was born on August 21, 1943, to Oscar and Hazel (Drier) Olson, in Burlington, WI.

Chuck was raised on his family’s farm in the town of Norway, WI, graduating from Waterford High School in 1961. After high school, he operated Chuck’s 66 in Wind Lake. Chuck and Julie Ann Hoffman married on April 10, 1965, in Muskego. He worked for J.D. Boness as an equipment operator and mechanic. Chuck and Julie moved with their family to Phillips in 1976, to start a manufacturing business. Chuck founded Dynamic Balancing Service and later partnered with two of his sons to form Dynamic Fan Corporation.

  

