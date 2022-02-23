Caroline Helen Moravek Kloga, 99, formerly of Franklin Park and Park Ridge, Illinois, died peacefully on February 10, 2022, while under the care of Guardian Hospice at Bella Terra of Wheeling.
She was born on December 27, 1922, in Kildav, Harlan County, Kentucky, to Karol (aka Charles) & Mary (Daniel) Moravek and was the 6th of 9 children. When she was two, her family moved to Phillips, Wisconsin where she lived until she graduated from Phillips High School in 1941. After high school, she moved to Chicago, attended business school and later worked for Zenith and Stewart Warner as an inspector during World War II, where she met her future husband.
On June 20, 1943, she married Peter Kloga, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Phillips, Wisconsin. Caroline and Pete were married for 64 years until he passed away from Parkinson’s in 2007. She is survived by her 3 children: Diana (Randy) Skiba, Pamela Daniel (Jeff Lange), and Peter J. (Linda) Kloga III. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Pete, her eight siblings, and her beloved sister-in-law Cecilia Hubbard and her husband S. Eugene.
Caroline and her husband Pete moved several times, following his job changes, to Winston-Salem North Carolina, Morristown New Jersey and then back to Chicago, Park Ridge, and Franklin Park. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved traveling, her garden and her photo albums. Caroline and Pete visited nearly all 50 states and Canada during summer vacations. She was a warm, generous and kind-hearted person. She is a beloved Aunt to many and she will be missed.
Interment is at Town of Maine cemetery in Park Ridge Illinois
