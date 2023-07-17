Carol A. Milz, 86, of Phillips, WI, passed away on June 3, 2023, at Park Manor, Park Falls, WI. Carol was born on June 1, 1937, to John and Sophie (Kociara) Hovan, in Chicago, IL.

She is survived by her children, Joe (Diane) Bouse, Christine (John) Viers, and Catherine Bouse.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Milz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments