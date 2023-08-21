Carl J. Hanish, 69, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Carl was born on August 22, 1953, in Milwaukee, WI, to Lorry and Dorothy (McBride) Hanish.

Carl graduated from Phillips High School and remained a loyal alumni for his whole life, going to countless Logger sporting events - especially for the basketball program. He delivered newspapers for 42 years for the Journal Sentinel and the Daily Press. He also worked at the Red Apple Center helping deliver meals to the the home-bound. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and going to amusement parks to watch the assembly and disassembly of the rides. He loved trains and counting all of the box cars on them. Carl enjoyed going to the community pool and was always a friendly face and was ready with a quick “hello”.

