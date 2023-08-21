...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KSE
Carl J. Hanish, 69, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Carl was born on August 22, 1953, in Milwaukee, WI, to Lorry and Dorothy (McBride) Hanish.
Carl graduated from Phillips High School and remained a loyal alumni for his whole life, going to countless Logger sporting events - especially for the basketball program. He delivered newspapers for 42 years for the Journal Sentinel and the Daily Press. He also worked at the Red Apple Center helping deliver meals to the the home-bound. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and going to amusement parks to watch the assembly and disassembly of the rides. He loved trains and counting all of the box cars on them. Carl enjoyed going to the community pool and was always a friendly face and was ready with a quick “hello”.
