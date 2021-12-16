Loggers Pride Pump

Leadership of the Medford Cooperative and Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce celebrate the opening of the Phillips Cenex station and declare the Phillips Loggers Pride Pump in operation recently. From left, Laura Palzkill, chamber director; Mark Brzeskiewicz and Frank Dusek, chamber ambassadors; Medford Cooperative management including Chris Piotrowski, CEO and general manager; Justin Phillips, assistant manager; Dave Mayville, retail director, and Dina Dunbar, Phillips Cenex manager.

 Contributed photo

MEDFORD — Medford Cooperative recently started a Phillips Loggers Pride Pump program to help raise funds for the Phillips Public School District, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

Medford Cooperative purchased the former Ball Petroleum gas station in Phillips, which is now known as the Medford Cooperative Phillips Cenex. The Phillips Loggers Pride Pump was installed at the Phillips Cenex in mid-November.

