Senior Mike Brown of the Butternut High School boys’ cross country team capped his prep career with a 19th-place finish in Div. 3 at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Brown covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:24.4.
