The Butternut High School boys’ and girls’ track teams competed at the first of three Indianhead Conference Meets on Tuesday, May 11 in Drummond. This was the third meet of the season. This is the first season in school history that Butternut has their own girls track team. As for the boys, they have not had a track team since 1974.
Competing for the girls: Bailey BeBeau, Megan Bruch and Harley Heckendorf.
