After COVID-19 was confirmed in a student of Butternut School District, the School Board of Education voted Monday night to cease in-person education and transition to a fully virtual model from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.
The transition is an effort to reduce the number of students coming into contact with one another until the quarantine period is over, according to district administrator Joseph Zirngibl. In-person classes will resume Monday, Nov. 9.
