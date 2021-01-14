Gwen McCorison scored 25 points and Jersey Polencheck hit double digits with 15 to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 54-29 victory over the visiting Mercer Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Butternut built a 24-13 lead in the first half and sealed the deal with a 30-16 advantage after intermission.

