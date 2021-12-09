Butternut traveled to Chequamegon for a non-conference matchup after a 10 day Thanksgiving break. It took a while for both teams to get going but both provided some scrappy play and emerged with a 48-32 win to improve to 2-0 for the season.

Jersey Polencheck again pushed the tempo at both ends of the floor and led all scorers with 21. Cassy Bortz knocked down some outside shots to add 11. Kaycie Scherwinski started the second half off with a steal to drive in for an And-1 and finish with 7 on the night.

