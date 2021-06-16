Megan Bruch was awarded scholarships from the American Legion Post 272, the Department of Wisconsin Presidential, and the American Legion Auxiliary presented by Cmdr Jerry Wegner (pictured) and Auxiliary President Nancy Schultz. In addition to the Butternut Community Scholarship valued at $20,000 dollars, which she received at graduation, she also received additional monies to attend UW Stevens Point to study Healthcare Administration.

Megan is the granddaughter of Jeff and Lisa Bruch. Jeff is an Air National Guard veteran and member of Zyk Post 272 of But

