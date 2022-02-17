BUTTERNUT — After three tough losses the Butternut High School girls’ basketball team will look to conclude their season against Mellen and White Lake
The team (5-17, 3-12 IC) lost a non-conference game at Frederic with a 51-34 loss on Feb. 12. Jersey Polencheck led with 16 points; Olivia Lawver scored seven, Cassy Bortz tallied six, Kendra Pritzl scored four and Lauren Sales added a point.
“The Butternut girls took the long hike to Frederic on Saturday looking to gain some momentum for Regionals but we’re unable to consistently work the ball inside,” said Butternut head coach Troy Scherwinski.
Butternut lost 60-29 to visiting South Shore on Feb. 7 in an Indianhead Conference game. Butternut scoring against South Shore was led by Polencheck, 13, Lawver, 6, Pritzl, 5, Pria Popowski, 3, and Lauren Sales, 2.
Butter lost 53-29 in another conference game at Washburn on Feb. 10. Polencheck led with 12 points, followed by Pritzl with 6, Lawver, 5, Popowski, 3, Casey Bortz, 2, and Sales, 1.
“Injuries continue to plague the Midgets, as they try to battle their way down the stretch,” Scherwinski said.
Butternut played Mellen at home on Monday, with the score coming in too late for press. Butternut will finish its season at home against White Lake on Saturday.
