...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through
early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland,
with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. A period
of freezing drizzle is likely before precipitation changes to
snow through daybreak Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times
during the day Thursday, which will make travel difficult. The
system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake-
effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield,
Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the
week through the weekend.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
