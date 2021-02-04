Emma Herbst, Gwen McCorison, and Riannon Kolar teamed for 45 points to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 70-29 victory over visiting Washburn on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Herbst led the way with 18 points. McCorison scored 16 and Kolar was in double figures with 11.

