Gwen McCorison scored 24 points to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 43-36 non-conference victory at Winter on Monday, Feb. 10.

McCorison had five steals and five rebounds for the Midgets. Grace Wegner was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, scoring nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Emma Herbst had six points and 10 boards. Pria Popowski added three points and Riannon Kolar scored one. Cassy Bortz had five rebounds.

