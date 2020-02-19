Gwen McCorison scored 24 points to lead the Butternut High School girls' basketball team to a 43-36 non-conference victory at Winter on Monday, Feb. 10.
McCorison had five steals and five rebounds for the Midgets. Grace Wegner was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, scoring nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Emma Herbst had six points and 10 boards. Pria Popowski added three points and Riannon Kolar scored one. Cassy Bortz had five rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.