Jersey Polencheck scored 17 points to lead the Butternut High School girls’ basketball team to a 33-31 victory in the Midgets’ season opener over visiting Lac Courte Oreilles on Thursday, Nov. 18.
LCO led 18-15 at halftime. Butternut outscored LCO 18-13 in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.