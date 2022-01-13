The Butternut High School girls’ basketball team dropped a 56-44 Indianhead Conference decision to visiting Solon Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“The girls continue to battle through adversity, tonight playing their first game after the passing of coach John Furtak,” said Butternut coach Troy Scherwinski. “An emotional night but they played hard, twice cutting large deficits to three and five points. Butternut trailed 31-25 at half. Solon pushed the lead to 20 with 10 minutes left before we closed the gap one last time, getting no closer than five in the 56-44 loss.”

