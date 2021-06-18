...NEAR-CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY...
Dry weather with relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent
this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds gusting
up to 30 mph create near critical fire weather conditions across
northwest Wisconsin today. A Red Flag Warning may be needed this
afternoon and evening.
These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread
quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
featured
Butternut dairy farmer proud of centennial farm status; ancestral history
Butternut dairy farmer and logger, the late Edwin Boness, has a perhaps unusual or perhaps a more typical than has been documented ancestral settlement story. His ancestors arrived via railroad boxcar, which included not only personal belongings; they were accompanied by cows, horses, chickens, pigs, and rabbits, everything to set up a new life. They arrived at the end of the rail line and homesteaded five acres, using trees harvested off the property to build with. The original barn, built of hemlock and black ash, still stands, although it has been added on to over the years and the wood used off the land most recently was elm. Still, the homestead, which has grown in acreage over time, has remained in family ownership for 123 years and counting.
Edwin’s widow, Lisa, has overseen management of the farm for many years, first when Edwin became ill and after his passing in 1999. She credits Edwin’s cousin, Jerry Buechner, for his help and hard work.
