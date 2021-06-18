Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY... Dry weather with relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph create near critical fire weather conditions across northwest Wisconsin today. A Red Flag Warning may be needed this afternoon and evening. These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.