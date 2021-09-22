...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle thirties will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota inland from Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The Butternut cross country teams competed in two meets this last week: the Smiley Invitational hosted by Wausau East on Saturday, Sept. 18, and the Gunderson Invitational held in Hurley Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Smiley Invitational is one of the largest cross country races in the state. The Gunderson Invitational is the first of three Indianhead Conference races.
