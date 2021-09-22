The Butternut cross country teams competed in two meets this last week: the Smiley Invitational hosted by Wausau East on Saturday, Sept. 18, and the Gunderson Invitational held in Hurley Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Smiley Invitational is one of the largest cross country races in the state. The Gunderson Invitational is the first of three Indianhead Conference races.

