We received word that my cousin, Lois Ledvina, passed away. She was 90 years old. Lois and her husband, Louie, had a farm out of Butternut on County Trunk F near the Flowage. She is now reunited with Louie in God’s beautiful heaven. Till we meet again.

Our sympathy and prayers to the family of Carol Walker, who passed away at Park Manor over the weekend. May she be at rest with God.

