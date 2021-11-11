A prayer for all of our veterans: Heavenly Father, on this day, help us remember those who gave of themselves to keep us safe and secure. Enkindle in our consciences a desire to serve those who served their country selflessly. Give us the grace to aid those who have given aid and protection to us and others, both here and overseas. Let us never forget the causes for which they fought or the bravery they showed on the battlefield. May we always be mindful of those who paid the price for our freedoms, just as Your Son gave his life to free us from the bondage of sin. Amen.

Congratulations to Michael Brown on placing ninth at state! Awesome job, Michael. So proud!

