A prayer for all of our veterans: Heavenly Father, on this day, help us remember those who gave of themselves to keep us safe and secure. Enkindle in our consciences a desire to serve those who served their country selflessly. Give us the grace to aid those who have given aid and protection to us and others, both here and overseas. Let us never forget the causes for which they fought or the bravery they showed on the battlefield. May we always be mindful of those who paid the price for our freedoms, just as Your Son gave his life to free us from the bondage of sin. Amen.
Congratulations to Michael Brown on placing ninth at state! Awesome job, Michael. So proud!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.