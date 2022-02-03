Happy Groundhog’s Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

I am getting on my soap box for a bit. Can anyone tell me how a person or persons could dump off their cats in the middle of winter? What are they to eat and where can they go that is warm? There is a nice animal rescue place in our area called Catkins that would have taken them. I just think they are OK.

