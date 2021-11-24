A happy and blessed Thanksgiving from our family to yours. And a safe and good hunt to all of our deer hunters.

Well, I am sure everyone saw “Wheel of Fortune” on Monday, Nov. 15. That was when Pat Sajak asked a contestant from Wisconsin if he had heard of Butternut. That was where Pat used to come to a cottage as a kid. How cool is that? He is the nephew of Vic Brandicki, whom many of us remember.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments