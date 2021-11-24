A happy and blessed Thanksgiving from our family to yours. And a safe and good hunt to all of our deer hunters.
Well, I am sure everyone saw “Wheel of Fortune” on Monday, Nov. 15. That was when Pat Sajak asked a contestant from Wisconsin if he had heard of Butternut. That was where Pat used to come to a cottage as a kid. How cool is that? He is the nephew of Vic Brandicki, whom many of us remember.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.