An update of the cats that someone had dumped off in the middle of winter.

Our son was able to catch them. It looks like they were house cats. They were scared at first; but are now getting better, especially the orange one that Dave named Garfield. The black and white one he called Mittens. They are now in our garage toasty warm and fed. They will be OK now.

