The Butternut Historical Society would like to thank the community for coming to their Oktoberfest last Saturday. They had a good turnout with many people enjoying the food and good music with George Faltinosky, John Lynch and Noah Teshner, the school music teacher.

A few days prior, Brenda Setterman found old sheet music that her father had to a song called, “Oh Butternut,” by a group of men called The Pioneers from 1969. The song was written by Bill Schneider, who is Joyce Scherwinski’s uncle. George played that song during the festivities.

