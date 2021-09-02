Our Flag does not fly because the wind moves it...It flies with the last breath of a soldier. Remembering our 13 service members who lives were taken during the Kabul airport attacks. Our prayers to their families and all of our military still in Afghanistan.

Our sympathy to the family of Mary Ernest of Glidden, who passed away last Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. May she rest in peace.

