Watch out for all of the children walking to school and the school buses when they are stopped. We love our kids!
Mark your calendars for the Butternut Historical Society’s Oktoberfest at the Butternut Village Pavilion on Saturday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free brats and potato salad and live polka music by George Faltinosky. They will also be selling beer and soda. Come and have a good time!
