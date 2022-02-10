MILWAUKEE (Feb. 7, 2022) — A group of business leaders from across the state released a letter today addressed to Administrator Meagan Wolfe and the Wisconsin Elections Commission staff, thanking them and expressing support ahead of the 2022 elections.

The letter was released by the Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy Coalition, organized by a group of Milwaukee-based industry leaders in 2021. Similar thank you letters were also sent to over 1,800 municipal election clerks across the state.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments