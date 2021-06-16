Bucs’ Moore, Sarkkinen score at conference meeSeniors Serena Moore and Logan Sarkkinen were point scorers for the Prentice High School girls’ and boys’ track teams at the Marawood Conference Championships on Monday, June 7. Marathon was host school for the meet.

Moore placed third in the girls’ 3,200-meter run (13:14.40).

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

