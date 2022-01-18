Bruce W. Koch, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Fifield on Friday January 14, 2022. Born to Dewey and Rose (Berger) Koch on August 28, 1948 in Chippewa Falls, WI. He is now reunited and at peace with his family.
In his childhood, Bruce’s parents owned and operated Elk River Cheese Factory in Worcester. He loved to work at the family business along side his brothers Doug, Bryon, and Jeff. He graduated from Phillips High School in 1966, after graduation he prided himself on owning a dairy farm in the town of Worcester. He enjoyed vintage Ford pick-ups, fishing, nature, sight seeing, and woodworking, with the dream of building a log cabin in the woods. He was a jack of all trades and very handy with a wide variety of knowledge. The Lord blessed him with his daughter, Emily Ann, in March of 1990. His favorite past time was the company of his friends and family. He had a comforting presence with words of wisdom to spare and a side of sarcastic banter.
