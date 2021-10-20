Butternut cross country runner Mike Brown took first place, making him Conference Champion, at the Indianhead Conference Championship Thursday, oct. 14, at Marion Park on Glidden.
Brown finished first for the boys high school varsity race with a time of 17:28.5. This is his second individual conference championship in a row.
