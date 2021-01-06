It’s been a long time coming, but the Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team finally tipped off its 2020-21 season on Monday, Dec. 28. The Screaming Eagles rallied to make things close in the second half before visiting Rib Lake pulled away for a 65-51 victory in the Eagles’ Nest.
“This was our first competitive game, against an opponent other than ourselves, in nine months,” Screaming Eagles’ coach Joel Karnick said. “We weren’t allowed to play summer league and missed our first seven games of the year due to COVID. When you consider all that, I thought we played OK, especially in the second half.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.