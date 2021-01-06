It’s been a long time coming, but the Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team finally tipped off its 2020-21 season on Monday, Dec. 28. The Screaming Eagles rallied to make things close in the second half before visiting Rib Lake pulled away for a 65-51 victory in the Eagles’ Nest.

“This was our first competitive game, against an opponent other than ourselves, in nine months,” Screaming Eagles’ coach Joel Karnick said. “We weren’t allowed to play summer league and missed our first seven games of the year due to COVID. When you consider all that, I thought we played OK, especially in the second half.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments