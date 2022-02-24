Phillips Lanes
Feb. 16, 2022
Team QTR YTD
Rose Wreath 127.5 429
Plating 120 293
Phillips Lanes 112 383.5
Gutters 97.5 272
JC Builders 94 302.5
BWP 79 300
Rose Wreath is the third quarter winner!
JC Builders – 10
Glenn Ericksen – 584
Gutters – 20
Josh Schmidt – 691
Phillips Plating – 3
Joe Brahmer -598
Phillips Lanes – 27
Don Cooley – 704
Rose Wreath – 27
Don Miller – 683
BWP – 3
Dan Kundinger- 534
High Game Scratch
Tim Porod-279
Josh Schmidt — 269
Don Miller – 267
High Game with Handicap
Tim Porod-295
Josh Schmidt — 280
Don Miller – 279
High Series Scratch
Don Cooley — 704
Josh Schmidt — 691
Tim Porad-675
Keith Corcilius-656
Steve Precour-656
Al Jolin-627
Keith Kornuth-611
High Series with Handicap
Keith Corcilius-728
Josh Schmidt — 724
Tim Porod-723
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
