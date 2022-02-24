Phillips Lanes

Feb. 16, 2022

Team QTR YTD

Rose Wreath 127.5 429

Plating 120 293

Phillips Lanes 112 383.5

Gutters 97.5 272

JC Builders 94 302.5

BWP 79 300

Rose Wreath is the third quarter winner!

JC Builders – 10

Glenn Ericksen – 584

Gutters – 20

Josh Schmidt – 691

Phillips Plating – 3

Joe Brahmer -598

Phillips Lanes – 27

Don Cooley – 704

Rose Wreath – 27

Don Miller – 683

BWP – 3

Dan Kundinger- 534

High Game Scratch

Tim Porod-279

Josh Schmidt — 269

Don Miller – 267

High Game with Handicap

Tim Porod-295

Josh Schmidt — 280

Don Miller – 279

High Series Scratch

Don Cooley — 704

Josh Schmidt — 691

Don Miller – 683

Tim Porad-675

Keith Corcilius-656

Steve Precour-656

Al Jolin-627

Keith Kornuth-611

High Series with Handicap

Keith Corcilius-728

Josh Schmidt — 724

Tim Porod-723

