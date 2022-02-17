Phillips Lanes

Feb. 9, 2022

Team QTR YTD

Plating 117 290

Rose Wreath 100.5 402

Phillips Lanes 85 356.5

JC Builders 84 292.5

Gutters 77.5 252

BWP 76 297

Phillips Plating – 19

Joe Brahmer -622

BWP – 11

Sawyer Desotelle -584

Rose Wreath – 19

Brandon Barber – 765

JC Builders – 11

Glenn Ericksen – 693

Gutters – 15

Curt Graan – 789

Phillips Lanes – 15

Don Cooley – 794

High Game Scratch

Curt Graan — 287

Brandon Barber – 286

Glenn Ericksen — 274

High Game with Handicap

Curt Graan — 307

Jeff Reinke – 293

Glenn Ericksen – 293

High Series Scratch

Don Cooley — 794

Curt Graan — 789

Brandon Barber – 765

Josh Schmidt — 706

Glenn Ericksen – 693

Al Jolin — 689

Don Miller – 641

Joe Brahmer — 622

Tim Porad-611

High Series with Handicap

Curt Graan — 849

Don Cooley — 794

Brandon Barber – 780

