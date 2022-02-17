Phillips Lanes
Feb. 8, 2022
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 113 5
Harbor View 92.5 75.5
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 89 79
T2 Racing 85.5 82.5
Corner Connection 62 106
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 62 106
High Score Game – team
Phillips Lanes 712
T2 Racing 584
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 575
High Handicap Game – team
Phillips Lanes 877
T2 Racing 814
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 792
High Score Game – player
Jackie Graan 225
Teri Kornuth 222
Joanne Nielsen 209
High Handicap Game — player
Teri Kornuth 267
Joanne Nielsen 250
Sue Moore 242
High Score Series – team
Phillips Lanes 1963
T2 Racing 1690
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 1669
High Handicap Series – team
Phillips Lanes 2446
T2 Racing 2380
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 2320
High Score Series – player
Jackie Graan 622
Laina Stendahl 535
Joanne Nielsen 506
High Handicap Series – player
Laina Stendahl 664
Marge Reinke 642
Jackie Graan 640
