Phillips Lanes

Feb. 8, 2022

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 113 5

Harbor View 92.5 75.5

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 89 79

T2 Racing 85.5 82.5

Corner Connection 62 106

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 62 106

High Score Game – team

Phillips Lanes 712

T2 Racing 584

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 575

High Handicap Game – team

Phillips Lanes 877

T2 Racing 814

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 792

High Score Game – player

Jackie Graan 225

Teri Kornuth 222

Joanne Nielsen 209

High Handicap Game — player

Teri Kornuth 267

Joanne Nielsen 250

Sue Moore 242

High Score Series – team

Phillips Lanes 1963

T2 Racing 1690

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 1669

High Handicap Series – team

Phillips Lanes 2446

T2 Racing 2380

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 2320

High Score Series – player

Jackie Graan 622

Laina Stendahl 535

Joanne Nielsen 506

High Handicap Series – player

Laina Stendahl 664

Marge Reinke 642

Jackie Graan 640

