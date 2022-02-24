Phillips Lanes
Feb. 15, 2022
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 136 56
T2 Racing 100.5 91.5
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 98 94
Harbor View 93.5 98.5
Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 74 118
Corner Connection 74 118
High Score Game – team
Phillips Lanes 757
T2 Racing 600
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 580
High Handicap Game – team
Phillips Lanes 907
T2 Racing 831
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 773
High Score Game – player
Jackie Graan 257
Deann Harbison 207
Diane Hughes 196
High Handicap Game — player
Jackie Graan 261
Deann Harbison 244
Diane Hughes 240
High Score Series – team
Phillips Lanes 2135
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1708
T2 Racing 1654
High Handicap Series – team
Phillips Lanes 2585
T2 Racing 2347
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2287
High Score Series – player
Jackie Graan 699
Deann Harbison 563
Diane Hughes 541
High Handicap Series – player
Jackie Graan 711
Deann Harbison 674
Diane Hughes 673
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.