Phillips Lanes

Feb. 15, 2022

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 136 56

T2 Racing 100.5 91.5

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 98 94

Harbor View 93.5 98.5

Heindl-Nismgrern F.H. 74 118

Corner Connection 74 118

High Score Game – team

Phillips Lanes 757

T2 Racing 600

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 580

High Handicap Game – team

Phillips Lanes 907

T2 Racing 831

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 773

High Score Game – player

Jackie Graan 257

Deann Harbison 207

Diane Hughes 196

High Handicap Game — player

Jackie Graan 261

Deann Harbison 244

Diane Hughes 240

High Score Series – team

Phillips Lanes 2135

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1708

T2 Racing 1654

High Handicap Series – team

Phillips Lanes 2585

T2 Racing 2347

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2287

High Score Series – player

Jackie Graan 699

Deann Harbison 563

Diane Hughes 541

High Handicap Series – player

Jackie Graan 711

Deann Harbison 674

Diane Hughes 673

