Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis.Indiana won 14-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The football game between rivals Minnesota and Wisconsin will be played after all, Big Ten officials announced Sunday.

The game that was called off last month due to concern over COVID-19 cases within the Gophers program is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

