MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A normal fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will depend on the pace of vaccinations for faculty, staff and students, the school's top leader said Wednesday.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in remarks taped for the Wisconsin Counties Association's annual Legislative Exchange meeting that the university is an authorized vaccinator and hopes to vaccinate all faculty and staff members by the end of the spring semester. Any student who arrives for the fall semester who hasn't been vaccinated will "need" to be vaccinated through the university, she said.
