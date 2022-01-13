Camry Elaine Wiegel was born 9:50 a.m. Dec. 30, 2021, at Aspirus Medford Hospital — Medford Birthing Center. She weighed 8.1 pounds and was 21 inches in length.
Camry’s parents are Butch and Shannon Wiegel, of Medford. She has a brother Shay, 7, and a sister, Tenley, 5. Her grandparents are Allan and Janice Niemi, of Westboro, and Bryan and Cindy Meyer, of Gilman. Her great-grandparent is Patricia Edelburg, of Gilman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.