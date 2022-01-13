Camry Elaine Wiegel was born 9:50 a.m. Dec. 30, 2021, at Aspirus Medford Hospital — Medford Birthing Center. She weighed 8.1 pounds and was 21 inches in length.

Camry’s parents are Butch and Shannon Wiegel, of Medford. She has a brother Shay, 7, and a sister, Tenley, 5. Her grandparents are Allan and Janice Niemi, of Westboro, and Bryan and Cindy Meyer, of Gilman. Her great-grandparent is Patricia Edelburg, of Gilman.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments