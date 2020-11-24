fls_Telemark_082817 (copy)

Telemark Resort near Cable has been closed since 2013. 

 APG News Service

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to apply toward the cost of removing the former Telemark Lodge and cleaning up the property.

ABSF Executive Director Ben Popp said the foundation received word of the award Nov. 19.

