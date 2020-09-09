Packers Moves Football

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of NFL football's NFC championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers cut Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit before their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

 Ben Margot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' loss in Green Bay is the Bills' gain after Buffalo signed receiver Jake Kumerow to its practice squad on Tuesday, three days after he was cut by the Packers.

The Packers' decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow "super reliable" while discussing Green Bay's receivers.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments