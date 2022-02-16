PHILLIPS — Two of three candidates emerged from the Feb. 15 primary election for Phillips School Board Area II board member and will move on to the April 5 spring election. The unofficial results are based on election results published by the Price County Clerk.
Britt Bilgrien received 382 votes and Bryan W. Weisrock received 202 votes to face off in April to replace current Area II school board member Stephen Willett, who filed for non-candidacy. The seat with a three-year term represents the city of Phillips and the town of Elk.
The third challenger, Nicholas Trimner, received 75 votes
There were 674 voters from the 4,016 eligible voters in 13 wards who voted in two Price County school board primaries on Feb. 15. The Phillips School Board primary included voters from the city of Phillips, the towns of Lake, Elk, Emery, Flambeau, Georgetown, Hackett, Harmony, Kennan and Worcester, and the villages of Catawba and Kennan.
There were eight Price County voters who reside in the town of Lake that were part of the Butternut School District primary election in Ashland County.
Two other school board seats are up for election in April that did not require a primary, including the Area I seat with incumbent Paula Houdek running against Rebekah Denzine. Area I includes the towns of Emery, Flambeau and Worcester.
Area III incumbent Joseph Van De Voort is running unopposed. Area III includes the villages of Catawba and Kennan, the town of Harmony, and portions of the towns of Catawba, Georgetown, Hackett and Kennan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.