As school comes to a close this spring, construction work will finally begin in the Phillips School District, renovating and expanding the existing buildings in order to bring all students on one campus by the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The first step in that process will be sending the project to bid, and at their regular meeting on Feb. 15, the Phillips School Board of Education will have the opportunity to review the construction bid procedures and approve the process by which bids will be accepted.

