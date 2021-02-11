...PROLONGED PERIOD OF COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Bids to be accepted on Phillips School redesign project in near future
By Anna Maria Hansen | ahansen@pricecountyreview.com
As school comes to a close this spring, construction work will finally begin in the Phillips School District, renovating and expanding the existing buildings in order to bring all students on one campus by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The first step in that process will be sending the project to bid, and at their regular meeting on Feb. 15, the Phillips School Board of Education will have the opportunity to review the construction bid procedures and approve the process by which bids will be accepted.
