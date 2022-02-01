Janet Bewley

Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Delta, addresses a gathering at the Jan. 20 ribbon cutting ceremony at Forward Bank in Park Falls. Bewley announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to a third term as the District 25 State Senator.

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

MADISON – Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Delta, announced Feb. 1, that she will not run for reelection to the Wisconsin State Senate.

Bewley started public office as an Ashland City Council member and won her bid for the 74th District state Assembly seat in 2010. She was reelected again in 2012. She won election to the 25th state Senate seat in 2014, and was reelected in 2018.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

