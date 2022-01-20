...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Thank you State Senator Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, for standing up to those who insist on denigrating Wisconsin's electoral system by calling Speaker Robin Vos' 2020 election investigation exactly what it is: a charade that is harmful to democracy.
It is refreshing to see you confront baseless conspiracy theories with your knowledge and experience as a former election official. The facts you assert totally debunk the election-fraud myths pushed by your Republican colleagues, including: actions a poll worker can and cannot control; how a "ballot dump" is not possible because every ballot has a voter associated with it on the poll list; that there are timing marks on ballots plus they are printed on special heavyweight paper, making illicit copying of ballots impossible.
