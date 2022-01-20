Thank you State Senator Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, for standing up to those who insist on denigrating Wisconsin's electoral system by calling Speaker Robin Vos' 2020 election investigation exactly what it is: a charade that is harmful to democracy.

It is refreshing to see you confront baseless conspiracy theories with your knowledge and experience as a former election official. The facts you assert totally debunk the election-fraud myths pushed by your Republican colleagues, including: actions a poll worker can and cannot control; how a "ballot dump" is not possible because every ballot has a voter associated with it on the poll list; that there are timing marks on ballots plus they are printed on special heavyweight paper, making illicit copying of ballots impossible.

