Bernard “Bernie” Francis Kotke, 77, of Park Falls, WI, passed away peacefully due to cancer on Sunday November 14, 2021, at his home in Park Falls, WI with his family by his side. Bernie was born in Park Falls, WI on January 15th, 1944, son of Gotlieb and Ann Kotke. He attended Park Falls High School and served in the Army National Guard for 6 years following graduation. On October 5th, 1968, he married Kathy (Reas) in Park Falls.

He worked as a paper mill worker for many years. He was a very hard worker, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend. He enjoyed hunting, camping, watching sports and westerns, and spending time with his grandkids. He was known to hog the clicker during Packer games, tell bad jokes, cheat at cribbage, fix everything with duct tape, and make friends everywhere he went. Bernie was a special man who will be missed everyday by his friends and family.

