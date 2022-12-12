Barbara Jane Kinnear, 85, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, with family at her side. Born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, Barb lived most of her life in the Phillips area.

A 1955 graduate of Phillips High School, Barb loved being a cheerleader for the Loggers and cruising in her brother’s Model T. Barb loved to camp in her younger years and ventured to Alaska one summer finding work as a car-hop. She returned to Phillips to start her life as a wife, mother, and talented artist. She taught basket weaving at the local art schools, having her craft exhibited in several galleries. Her unique style featured local materials including pine needles, gourdes, and antlers. Barb was a trail blazer who raced snowmobiles and enjoyed being a member of the local snowmobile club.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments