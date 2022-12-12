...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Barbara Jane Kinnear, 85, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, with family at her side. Born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, Barb lived most of her life in the Phillips area.
A 1955 graduate of Phillips High School, Barb loved being a cheerleader for the Loggers and cruising in her brother’s Model T. Barb loved to camp in her younger years and ventured to Alaska one summer finding work as a car-hop. She returned to Phillips to start her life as a wife, mother, and talented artist. She taught basket weaving at the local art schools, having her craft exhibited in several galleries. Her unique style featured local materials including pine needles, gourdes, and antlers. Barb was a trail blazer who raced snowmobiles and enjoyed being a member of the local snowmobile club.
