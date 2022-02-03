PARK FALLS — Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick was appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors, according to a Jan. 26 announcement. Bablick will serve on the organization’s 16-member statewide governing body through October 2024.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve on this Board,” Bablick said, “The League’s mission and work are critical for Wisconsin Cities and Villages to have their voices heard, especially in Madison.”

