Avis H. McKuen, age 99 of Park Falls, died peacefully with her son by her side on Friday June 9, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Born in Park Falls on June 18, 1923, Avis was the eldest daughter of Michael and Eva (Cahill) Hilgart’s 13 children. She was a lifetime resident of Park Falls where she attended school and was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. On January 21, 1942, she married her school sweetheart and best friend, James McKuen. Together they raised three children whom she said were her greatest accomplishment in life. Avis was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed tending her flower beds, taking care of the home, cooking, baking, and preparing large Sunday dinners for her family. A talented seamstress, her work was meticulous. She dabbled in knitting, crafting many slippers and sweaters with her knitting machine. It brought her great joy to stitch beautiful quilts for her family, covering them all warmly in love. She always put others first and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren whom she thoroughly enjoyed spoiling with baked goods. She worked for a time at St. Croix Rods and then retired from Flambeau Paper Mill. Avis was a strong-willed woman who will be sorely missed by her family.
She is survived by her 2 sons Michael (Jean) McKuen of Park Falls and James McKuen of Sturgeon Bay; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; her brother Michael (Mary) Hilgart of Fifield, and sister Ginger Behreandt of Park Falls; and by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, daughter Sandra McKuen; 8 brothers: Bill, Richard, Harold, Kenneth, Albert, Clarence, Walter, and Alvin Hilgart; 3 sisters: Jeanette Wartgow, Marjorie Peterson, and Cleo Hilgart.
